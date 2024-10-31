SUM Ultimate harvests organs from brain dead patient, saves two lives

BHUBANESWAR : Organs of a brain dead patient were harvested at SUM Ultimate Medicare (SUMUM) here and rushed to two city-based hospitals for transplantation in two critically ill patients on Wednesday.

Hospital sources said Alekh Prasad Parida (59) from Nilagiri area in Balasore district was admitted on Sunday after suffering a brain stroke. His organs were harvested after he was declared brain dead.

Senior consultant of critical care medicine Dr Alok Panigrahi said Parida was subjected to a brainstem reflex test on Monday which was found to be negative. It was followed by an apnea test which further confirmed his condition, he said.

The hospital authorities then approached the family members of the patient to find out if they would be willing to donate organs of the patient to which they agreed.

Senior consultant of neurosurgery Dr Somnath Jena said the hospital then got in touch with the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (SOTTO) to set in motion the harvesting of organs. The organs, including kidney, were retrieved after approval.

This was the third multi-organ retrieval from a single donor at SUMUM in last 16 months. CEO Dr Swetapadma Dash said organ donation is the need of the hour to save lives. “We hope to build on these early achievements and expand the initiative,” she said.

Earlier, the hospital had provided employment to the widow of Prasenjit Mohanty, the first organ donor, as the family’s decision to donate the organs saved lives of four people. She is working in the radiology department. The first organ harvesting from a brain dead patient was conducted in June 2023 when five organs were retrieved and sent to hospitals in New Delhi and Kolkata for transplantation.