Baijayant seeks Vaishnaw nod for railway line

BHUBANESWAR: BJP national vice president and Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda has urged Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw to approve the second line of Haridaspur-Paradip railway line.

In a letter to the Union minister, Panda said the proposed second line would not only go a long way in raising overall capacity but also dramatically improve the potential of the region’s development including the envisioned industrial corridor in this region of Odisha.

Panda said the Haridaspur-Paradip railway line, which had been delayed for decades was finally approved, initiated and completed in 2019 with his regular follow-ups with the concerned ministry and ground-level reviews. Underlining the capacity enhancement and the potential of the second line, he said the line being the first railway line in the coastal district of Kendrapara has made a significant difference to the region.

“Since the original project was implemented by the Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, it would be judicious to again involve them for this expansion, to leverage their domain and specific knowledge for faster execution,” he suggested.