BERHAMPUR: With the death of another man during treatment at MKCG medical college and hospital on Saturday, the toll in the hooch tragedy at Chikiti has gone up to three. The third victim was identified as Lakshman Behera. Earlier, BJD leader Srirup Deo had paid Rs 1 lakh each to the families of Jura Behera and Loknath Behera.

On the day, member of Chikiti royal family Trigunatit Deo visited the house of Lakshman and paid Rs 1 lakh to his family. Lakshman was the sole earning member of his family. While his son died two years back, his wife is paralysed and daughter mentally retarded. The locals have urged the government to pay Rs 20 lakh to Lakshman’s kin. At present, eight persons are being treated at MKCG while the rest have been discharged.