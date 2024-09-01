LoP slams Odisha govt over communal violence

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Saturday came down heavily on the state government over the recent communal incidents in Balasore and Khurda, and its silence on the assault of a Raj Bhavan employee by the son of Governor Raghubar Das.

Participating in the discussion on demand for grants of Home department in the Assembly, Naveen said, “All of us know that shortly after the present government took office, there were communal incidents in Balasore district and in several parts of the state. In one such incident, a man was murdered in Khurda district. This should be rectified. Odisha was known for communal peace and harmony and this should be maintained at all costs,” he said.

Pointing at the mismanagement during Rath Yatra during which the idol of Lord Balabhadra tumbled down at the Charamala, Naveen said the incident shocked millions of devotees. Stating that his government had always cracked down on illicit liquor trade in the state, the leader of Opposition also expressed dismay over the recent liquor tragedy in Chikiti of Ganjam district.

On Governor Raghubar Das’ son’s alleged assault on an on-duty Raj Bhavan staff during Rath Yatra, the BJD president remarked, “If you are Governor’s son or minister’s son or MP’s son or MLA’s son or a senior officer’s son, is the law different for such a person? Is he immune from any prosecution? If this is the case, then the people of Odisha should be informed that certain people are above the law.”