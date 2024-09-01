Odisha a better place to invest in defence sector: IPICOL Executive Director

BHUBANESWAR: Executive director of IPICOL Kalyan Mohanty said Odisha is a better place to invest in defence and aerospace manufacturing sector with its existing defence establishments of national importance.

In a panel discussion on three-day ‘Resurgent Odisha-2024’, organised by Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Limited (UCCIL) here on Saturday, Mohanty said the Odisha government is laying emphasis on defence and aerospace as these are key areas for the state’s industrial growth.

“The state’s aerospace and defence manufacturing policy is one of the best in the country. Among several measures, it proposes to subsidise up to 50 pc of the cost of land, building, plant and machinery to the special purpose vehicle for setting up the aerospace and defence park,” he said.

The experts emphasised the importance of start-ups in the sector, understanding the quality required by the Department of Defence. They underscored the need to take budding entrepreneurs on industry tours.

Founder of Corrosion Protection Pvt Ltd Gyan Ranjan Mohanty highlighted the opportunities and challenges faced by the state in producing defence equipment. In the discussion on logistics and transportation infrastructure, MD of Hunch Mobility (Aviation) Amit Dutta stressed the importance of constructing small helipads to provide relief and medical supplies to hard to reach areas. Group advisor of Adani Ports and SEZ Subrat Tripathy spoke about the rapid evolution of transportation systems due to technological advancements.