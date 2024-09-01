Odisha Speaker directs minister to update Assembly on action against substandard chhatua supply

BHUBANESWAR: With members cutting across party lines voicing concern over inferior quality ready-to-eat chhatua being supplied to children, pregnant and lactating women, and out-of-school adolescent girls under supplementary nutrition programme, Speaker Surama Padhy on Saturday directed the state government to give a statement on the action taken against the agencies for the irregularities in the last five years.

The directive to deputy chief minister and Women and Child Development minister Pravati Parida came after members from the Opposition and treasury benches jointly alleged massive corruption in supply of the nutritious cereal mix even after the change of government in the state.

Promising stringent action, Parida requested members to give specific instances of corruption or low quality chhatua being supplied to the beneficiaries. “If there is any complaint against a specific chhatua brand, I will direct a departmental inquiry,” she said.

Replying to a question from BJP MLA from Bangiriposi Sanjali Murmu, the minister said implementation of take home ration (THR) has been decentralised by engaging local self-help groups (SHGs) in preparation and supply of chhatua to anganwadi centres (AWCs). Senior officers of the district administration and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) functionaries remain present in the ration units during the mixing procedure.