Sans basic amenities, can Bhubaneswar be called a smart city: Odisha CM

BHUBANESWAR: Raising serious concern over the lack of basic civic amenities in the state capital, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday asked if Bhubaneswar could be considered a smart city.

Addressing a state-level function at the Lok Seba Bhawan on the occasion of Local Self-Governance Day, Majhi said even a small spell of rain has the capacity of causing floodlike situation near Iskcon temple and traffic congestion on the national highway.

The entire city gets waterlogged and incidents of schoolchildren falling into open drains and getting swept away by rainwater is also being reported, he said asking, “Can we really call Bhubaneswar a smart city? Are city residents getting basic civic amenities?”

Majhi further said the capital city was planned for a population of only 10,000 in 1948 but is now home to 15-20 lakh people. “The city has developed economically and lifestyle of the people changed drastically. Though it has gained reputation of a smart city, there are challenges in providing basic amenities to the residents,” he said.

The chief minister assured that the state government was aware of the need for infrastructure development in the city and other urban areas of the state and is working to ensure the development works are completed in time.

Inaugurating completed projects and laying foundation stones for 481 projects worth Rs 1,151 crore covering all districts, he said, “Our cities will see a change and we ensure to transform them to smart cities. To make Bhubaneswar a smart city, problems like drinking water, drainage, health and electricity need to be addressed.”

He called upon all elected representatives to rise above politics and work hand-in-hand with the administration to fulfil the expectations of people.

The chief minister also handed over appointment letters to 27 newly-recruited officers of the municipal administrative services. Sanitation workers of Cuttack Municipal Corporation Jhunulata Nayak and D Shiva, and Babuli Nahak of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation were honoured on the occasion.

Housing and Urban Development minister Dr Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, Cooperation minister Pradeep Bal Samanta, local MLA Babu Singh, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja and principal secretary of the department Usha Padhee were present.