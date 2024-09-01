Woman dies post delivery in Odisha's Bargarh, family cries laxity

BARGARH: A woman died after giving birth to her child allegedly due to severe bleeding at Bargarh district headquarters hospital (DHH) on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Following the incident, the family members of the lady accused the hospital authorities of negligence.
According to reports, on Friday evening, the deceased Anita Singh of Barpadar village in Bhatli block was admitted to Bargarh DHH for delivery. Subsequently, she experienced labour pain around 11 pm and later gave birth to a baby. But, around 2 am she started feeling uneasy. As doctors checked her, they asked the family members to arrange blood. However, the woman died by the time they came back.
Following the incident, the family members of the woman created ruckus in the hospital accusing doctors and other staff of negligence. Eventually, they staged demonstration in front of the hospital.
However, later police reached the spot and discussed with the family members after which they went back with the body. Police informed that no complaint has been filed by the family yet.
Husband of the deceased, Kailash Singh said, she had undergone all tests except sickle cell test on Friday. As per the doctor’s advice, Anita was admitted to the DHH. Though the family was earlier expecting a normal delivery, they were informed later in the night that she will have to undergo C-section.
“She seemed fine after delivery but complained of sudden pain. Even though we informed the nurse soon after, the doctor came more than one hour later and we were asked to arrange blood. But around 5 am, we were informed that she succumbed,” said Kailash, who works as a daily wager.
“It happened because of the negligence of the hospital staff,” he alleged.
On the other hand, DMO (MS), Bargarh DHH, DK Dutta said, the vitals of the woman were normal last evening and even after she was operated. “We have investigated the matter at our end and found that, the woman died due to cardiac arrest following Amniotic Fluid Embolism (AFE), a rare complication that occurs when a pregnant person gets amniotic fluid into her bloodstream just before, during or immediately after childbirth,” explained the doctor.
He further stated that as per the age mentioned in the form, she was 18, which means she was premature to deliver a child. “It was not a case of excessive bleeding. The family was asked to arrange blood on Friday evening, before the delivery. The doctors tried their best to save the woman but unfortunately she died,” added the DMO.