Woman dies post delivery in Odisha's Bargarh, family cries laxity

BARGARH: A woman died after giving birth to her child allegedly due to severe bleeding at Bargarh district headquarters hospital (DHH) on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. Following the incident, the family members of the lady accused the hospital authorities of negligence.

According to reports, on Friday evening, the deceased Anita Singh of Barpadar village in Bhatli block was admitted to Bargarh DHH for delivery. Subsequently, she experienced labour pain around 11 pm and later gave birth to a baby. But, around 2 am she started feeling uneasy. As doctors checked her, they asked the family members to arrange blood. However, the woman died by the time they came back.

Following the incident, the family members of the woman created ruckus in the hospital accusing doctors and other staff of negligence. Eventually, they staged demonstration in front of the hospital.

However, later police reached the spot and discussed with the family members after which they went back with the body. Police informed that no complaint has been filed by the family yet.

Husband of the deceased, Kailash Singh said, she had undergone all tests except sickle cell test on Friday. As per the doctor’s advice, Anita was admitted to the DHH. Though the family was earlier expecting a normal delivery, they were informed later in the night that she will have to undergo C-section.