Jumbo herd damages houses in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: A herd of 13 elephants has been wreaking havoc in villages under Betnoti and Rasgovindpur ranges in Baripada division for the last few days.

While the locals blame the Forest department for failing to tackle the menace, the herd has damaged at least two houses in the last week. The family of Makara Handah of Kuradik village in Betnoti range, narrowly escaped the wrath of the herd as it damaged his house and feasted on rice stocked in it on Saturday night.

Makara said the elephants entered his orchard at night while he and his family were sleeping. On hearing the sound of the branch of a tree falling, Makara along with his wife and daughter came out and saw the herd. They then escaped from the house’s back door. The elephants then ransacked his house and feasted on the rice stocked in it.

“I spent the night at my neighbour’s house. I am a daily labourer and have no means to build a new house. I urge the Forest department to compensate me for my loss,” Makara said.

Forest range officer of Betnoti Manwar Khan said the Forest department will compensate for the losses of locals after they submit the required documents. He said teams have been engaged to keep a watch on the movement of the elephants.