Mud wall caves in after heavy rain, 2-year-old killed

BERHAMPUR: A two-year-old boy died and his family was injured when a mud wall collapsed on them while they were sleeping in their house in Totasahi village within Bhanjanagar police limits in Ganjam district late on Saturday night.

On the fateful night, as rain poured, the mud wall of Basant Pradhan gave way when he along with his wife Suma and their son Apurb were in deep slumber. Neighbours rushed to the scene after hearing the family’s cries for help and managed to rescue them from the debris. They were immediately taken to Bhanjanagar sub-divisional hospital, where doctors declared the child dead. The parents are currently receiving treatment for their injuries.

Villagers said the thatched house had previously been damaged by an elephant herd two months ago. Although forest and revenue officials assessed the damage, no reconstruction measures were taken, forcing the family to continue living in the partially damaged structure after minor repairs.

Jalandhar Pradhan, Basant’s father, revealed that he had relocated to a relative’s house after the elephant attack while Basant, Suma, and their child stayed in the damaged house.

Villagers have blamed the forest and revenue officials for the delay in providing necessary assistance, leading to the tragedy. They have demanded support to the affected family.

In a similar incident, in Bauripalli village under Krushnaprasad block in Puri district, three persons, including a four-year-old boy, were injured when a portion of their wall collapsed during the rain. The elderly couple and their grandson were initially treated at a local hospital but later shifted to MKCG medical college and hospital.