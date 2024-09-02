Orissa chief justice advocates equal juvenile justice for disabled children

CUTTACK: Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Chakradhari Sharan Singh on Sunday called for providing children with disabilities equal access to the juvenile justice system.

“As we work towards a more just and equitable society, let us commit to upholding the rights of all children, especially those with disabilities,” the Chief Justice said while addressing a state-level consultation on effective implementation of Juvenile Justice Act and POCSO Act with special focus on children with disabilities, at the Odisha Judicial Academy here.

The CJ also underlined the need for a comprehensive approach that takes into consideration the specific needs of children with disabilities for effective implementation of the Acts that address the unique needs and challenges faced by these kids. “We must recognise that children with disabilities often face unique challenges and vulnerabilities that require special attention and care,” he added.

The Orissa High Court Juvenile Justice Committee and Judicial Academy organised the meeting in collaboration with the departments of Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD), Women and Child Development (WCD) and UNICEF.

Chairperson of the Juvenile Justice Committee Justice Debabrata Dash said, “Our current system has some deficiencies in providing equal treatment and opportunities to the disabled. The purpose of today’s consultation is to find out these loopholes and fill the gaps, so that we have a better future.”