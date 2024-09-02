Orissa chief justice advocates equal juvenile justice for disabled children

CUTTACK: Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Chakradhari Sharan Singh on Sunday called for providing children with disabilities equal access to the juvenile justice system.
“As we work towards a more just and equitable society, let us commit to upholding the rights of all children, especially those with disabilities,” the Chief Justice said while addressing a state-level consultation on effective implementation of Juvenile Justice Act and POCSO Act with special focus on children with disabilities, at the Odisha Judicial Academy here.
The CJ also underlined the need for a comprehensive approach that takes into consideration the specific needs of children with disabilities for effective implementation of the Acts that address the unique needs and challenges faced by these kids. “We must recognise that children with disabilities often face unique challenges and vulnerabilities that require special attention and care,” he added.
The Orissa High Court Juvenile Justice Committee and Judicial Academy organised the meeting in collaboration with the departments of Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD), Women and Child Development (WCD) and UNICEF.
Chairperson of the Juvenile Justice Committee Justice Debabrata Dash said, “Our current system has some deficiencies in providing equal treatment and opportunities to the disabled. The purpose of today’s consultation is to find out these loopholes and fill the gaps, so that we have a better future.”
Principal secretary of SSEPD department Bishnupada Sethi said, “The focus is now on the needs, issues and contributions of 60 to 70 lakh people with disabilities in Odisha. If we want Odisha to become a developed state and aim to achieve a $500 million economy by 2036, and a $1.5 trillion economy by 2047, then we have to reaffirm our commitment towards people with disabilities.”
Principal secretary of WCD department Subha Sarma said a vulnerability mapping will be conducted to identify children who are at risk and with disabilities.
“We will come up with a joint action plan based on the inputs,” she said.
According to the UNICEF study on Children with Disabilities-August 2022, one in three children in institutions have a disability. Additionally, children with disabilities are disproportionately represented in child care institutions, with some estimates suggesting that up to 25 per cent of all young people in such facilities have intellectual disabilities or mental health conditions.
Judges of the HC, members of juvenile justice committees, senior government officials, legal experts, members of civil society organisations and disability rights activists attended the consultation and discussed strategies for enhancing the protection of children with disabilities.