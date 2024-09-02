Trains cancelled, diverted amid floods Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

BHUBANESWAR: At least 12 trains were cancelled and half-a-dozen diverted as heavy rain continued to batter several parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the second consecutive day on Sunday, causing severe flooding, landslides and damage to property.

Railway sources said a portion of gravel under the railway track near Kesamudram in Telangana was washed away in floodwater leaving several passengers stranded on a train at the railway station. They were later rescued by the local authorities.

Train services were stopped along two routes approaching Kesamudram as rainwater was flowing over the tracks near the railway station. The flood also affected train services on the Vijayawada route.

The trains cancelled on Monday included Nanded-Sambalpur Express from Nanded, Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Express from Visakhapatnam, Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Express from Secunderabad and Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Express from both the sides. Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Visakhapatnam Express from LTT will remain cancelled on Tuesday.

Railway authorities have urged passengers to check the status of trains before planning their journeys during next 48 hours.

AFFECTED TRAINS