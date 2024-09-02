Youth nabbed for posing as doctor, conducting abortions

CUTTACK: Drug control officers on Saturday night caught hold of a 25-year-old youth for allegedly posing as a doctor and running a fake clinic at Kokalaba in Narasinghpur block. He is also alleged to be conducting illegal abortions in the clinic.

As per information, despite being a general graduate Bibhuti Bhusan Sahu of Ghatapada area was found treating patients of remote areas of Narasinghpur block by impersonating as a doctor.

Acting on a tip-off, assistant drug controller (ADC), Cuttack Circle-1 Dharmadev Puhan and ADC, Cuttack Circle-2 Tushar Ranjan Panigrahi raided the clinic run from a rented house in front of Lingaraj High School here and caught hold of Sahu while he was allegedly administering injection to a patient.

As many as 39 varieties of drugs including several physician samples of different pharmaceutical companies were seized from his clinic. Puhan said Sahu was running the fake clinic for the last three years.

“He was found treating patients with schedule H1 drugs including higher antibiotics like Cefpodoxime and Ofloxacine tablets, Texzone injection and steroid injections like Prednisolone, Omnacortil and Dexamethasone. He was also allegedly conducting abortions illegally. Huge quantities of Termipil kits used for medical abortion were seized from his clinic.”

The abortion kits should be used under the supervision of a gynaecologist. But Sahu used them illegally without any medical supervision, the officer said.

“We have also collected samples of two medicines - Loperamide tablet and Mefacid forte suspension and sent them to the Central Drug Laboratory, Kolkata to ascertain their quality. Step have been initiated to file a case in the local court of Judicial Magistrate, First Class in this connection,” Puhan informed.