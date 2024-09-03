BJP to launch massive enrolment drive from today, eyes 1 crore members

BHUBANESWAR: Setting an ambitious target to enrol one crore members, the state unit of the BJP has decided to launch a mega drive from September 3.

Announcing the programme at a media conference here, Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said the organisational exercise will start in the state after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home minister Amit Shah, Defence minister Rajnath Singh and other leaders take the membership at the BJP’s national headquarters in New Delhi on Monday.

He said multiple options are available for becoming a member of the BJP but the missed call option is more easier. Persons above 18 years of age interested to become a member of the saffron party can give a missed call to toll-free number 8800002024. This option is available across the country after 5 pm on Monday.

Samal said a special programme for the membership drive will be organised at the party’s state headquarters here at 2 pm on Tuesday. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, all ministers, party MLAs and leaders will take membership at the event.

The drive will continue till September 25 in the first phase. It has been decided that the drive will be launched at the district level from September 4. The second phase drive will start from October 1 to 15. After the membership drive, organisational elections will start from booth to state committees and the exercise will be completed by December 15.

Samal said, “Nearly 42 lakh people became members of the party in the previous membership drive. This time, we expect a record number of people to join the party. I urge everyone to become a member of BJP and make it more powerful.”

Responding to a query, he said there is no membership fee for those who give a missed call to the party’s toll-free number. However, there will be a fee for those who want to be active member of the BJP.