Consumers removing energy meters to face disconnection, warns Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has warned of taking action for unauthorised removal of meters after electricity consumers of Bargarh district dumped their meters outside Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) offices alleging malfunctioning of smart meters and inflated energy bills.

Addressing the national conference of chartered accountants in the city on Sunday, deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo said consumers are not authorised to remove meters installed by the power distribution licensee.

Singh Deo, also the Energy minister, said the consumers are not qualified to remove electricity meters as it involves risk of getting electrocuted. If consumers have any doubt or complaint about proper functioning of meters, they are required to inform the distribution licensee or their authorised representatives for replacement.

He further said the government will be left with no option but to ask the power distribution company concerned to disconnect electricity to those consumers who have removed meters illegally. They have to apply for new connection with payment of all dues including the power they have consumed during the period without meter.

Singh Deo said the meters installed on the premises of consumers are all tested. If people have any complaint, the meters could be tested at the government laboratory.