Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra Assures Improvements to Housing Scheme

BARIPADA: Expressing concern over irregularities in distribution of houses under government welfare schemes in Baripada town, Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra promised to set things right soon.

Speaking at the valedictory programme of Local Self Government Day here on Monday, he said while wealthy people are being allotted houses under the schemes, those who deserve the benefit are living in penury. He advised the chairperson, executive officer and other officials and councillors of all 28 wards in the town to ensure houses under government schemes are allotted to genuine beneficiaries.

The minister also expressed concern over the poor drainage system in the town while suggesting the civic body officials to address the issues on a priority basis.

Mahapatra advised the officials concerned to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for all-round development of the municipality along with its periphery. He said equal focus will be laid on Karanjia, Udala NACs and Rairangpur municipality.

The minister further advised the civic body to erect a statue of famous tigress Khairi at Palabondi Chowk in Baripada. He assured traffic problems arising out of construction activities on the national highway will be addressed soon and for this he had held a meeting with officials of the National Highways Authority of India.

Mahapatra said he will submit a proposal to Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for expansion of train line that will pass just outside Baripada to ensure the town’s residents do not face any inconvenience.

He advised municipality officials to take suggestions from Baripada MLA Prakash Soren for implementation of welfare schemes in the town. Municipality chairperson Krushnananda Mohanty highlighted the ongoing development works being carried by the civic body.