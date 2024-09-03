Jodi Mahuri gasps for breath as a few try to keep it alive

KENDRAPARA: Finding it tough to keep pace with modernity, Jodi Mahuri, a traditional musical instrument, once an integral part of the thriving cultural life of Kendrapara and its nearby areas, is now staring at extinction.

Jodi Mahuri is a wind instrument made of wood and metal and is played on festivals and auspicious occasions. Ones who play the instrument are called ‘mahuria’. Babaji Jena (76) of Samsara village in Garadapur block is one of the few mahurias left in the district.

Jodi Mahuri, which once was a source of entertainment in villages, is now on the death bed. “I have been running from pillar to post to get ‘kalakar’ (artiste) pension for the last three years. But my application is gathering dust in government files,” Babaji said.

Narendra Jena (60), another mahuria of Chanda village said, “It is sad that the new generation lacks interest in Jodi Mahuri music. The ancient musical instrument is on the verge of extinction due to urbanisation.”

Around 75 mahurias of Rajnagar, Rajkanika, Aul, Garadapur and Marsaghai blocks have been associated with the musical instrument since ages.

They perform in temples, marriages and other festivals throughout the year. “But we wait for the Durga Puja season to earn more as demand shoots up during the period,” said Binod Jena (56), a mahuria of Gandakhia village.

A mahuria charges Rs 1,000 to perform the musical instrument in a function. Sometimes a group of three to five mahurias also perform in functions. District culture officer Biswamohan Mohapatra said, ‘The district administration provides pensions to several mahurias under Mukhyamantri Kalakar Sahayata Yojana (MKSY). An artiste gets a monthly pension of Rs 2,000 while those aged above 80 get Rs 2,500. We also invite mahurias to perform in several government functions.”