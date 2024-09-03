Railways to construct rail bridges on four rivers to enhance connectivity

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Railways on Monday announced to construct four key rail bridges in the state to enhance rail connectivity in eastern India.

The bridges will come up on Mahanadi, Birupa, Kathajodi and Kuakhai rivers in the balance section between Nergundi and Barang as part of the strategic third line expansion between Bhadrak-Vizianagaram rail section (385 km).

Officials said the project involves construction of the bridges in an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode, ensuring that the best engineering practices are followed to deliver these vital infrastructural assets. The estimated cost of these bridges is about `996.60 crore.

Railway officials said construction of the rail bridges on the said rivers would mark a significant milestone in Odisha’s transportation infrastructure. Construction of the bridge over Mahanadi, which will be the third one on the river, holds historical significance as the first Mahanadi rail bridge, completed in 1899, was an engineering marvel of its time, featuring 64 spans of 30 metre each, they added.

The second Mahanadi rail bridge, commissioned in 2008, was constructed at a cost of Rs120 crore. Spanning 2.1 km (1.3 mi), the bridge is designed to accommodate trains travelling at speeds up to 160 km per hour and engineered to withstand seismic activities.

The new Mahanadi rail bridge along with other important river bridges on Birupa, Kathajodi and Kuakhai will continue this legacy of engineering excellence.

It will not only enhance the capacity and reliability of the railway network but also ensure safe and efficient travel across this vital railway section, railway officials said.