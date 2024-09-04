Kharsel, the elephant which lorded over Debrigarh, dies at 65

SAMBALPUR: On Monday afternoon, Kharsel lay on the ground at the zero point of Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary where it had been lodged since the last 26 years. As it started sinking, the jumbo was circled by its mahout, Hemachandra Bhue and veterinarians from VIMSAR, Burla.

The iconic elephant of Debrigarh that once lorded over the majestic landscape died of age-related ailments at the ripe age of 65 at around 4 pm.

Standing tall at over 10 feet, Kharsel was quite the sight to behold; its frame was a mix of muscle and wisdom earned over 65 years. Its wrinkled skin, weathered over time, seemed to tell stories of the jungle - each crease a chapter of the wild life it led.

Once known for its aggressive nature, taming the jumbo had become necessary for the Forest department as it had already killed several people, damaged crops as well as houses. In July 1995, forest officials were able to track down the fierce elephant in Balangir.

After a short stay at Balangir, Kharsel was shifted to Chandaka elephant sanctuary. After four years, it was taken to Debrigarh wildlife sanctuary under the supervision of the Hirakud wildlife DFO in 1999. Since then, Debrigarh had become its home.

With advanced age, the elephant became partially blind. During 2005-2009, the jumbo made several attempts to escape from the mahout but failed. From 2018 onwards, Kharsel’s movement in Debrigarh was gradually restricted by the department officials limiting it only to walking up and down the reservoir for bathing as the jumbo started facing problems in muscles, foot pain and blurred vision. In 2022, its eyes were operated by Dr Indramani Nath, expert veterinarian from Centre of Wildlife Studies, Bhubaneswar owing to age-related vision issues.