National Education Policy is Odisha government’s priority: Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj

BHUBANESWAR: Higher Education minister Suryabanshi Suraj has called upon vice-chancellors and faculty members of all public universities and colleges to design a new syllabus that aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

Inaugurating a two-day capacity building programme on the implementation of the NEP-2020 here at Utkal University on Monday, Suraj said that the NEP-2020 has been a priority for the state government from the outset.

Reflecting on the early days of the new government led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, he noted that the implementation of NEP was central to the educational roadmap. The minister underscored the significance of NEP in reconnecting students with India’s rich cultural heritage. He drew parallels between the historical Paika Rebellion, a lesser-known yet pivotal uprising against British rule, and the current need to liberate Indian education from colonial influences.

The event, organised by the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA), New Delhi, in collaboration with Utkal University brought together over 500 academic administrators and college principals from across the state. Vice-chancellor of Utkal University Sabita Acharya also spoke.