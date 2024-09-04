Odisha CM Majhi makes U-turn, says HC bench under consideration

BHUBANESWAR: Facing backlash over his statement in the Assembly that there was no justification for establishment of an Orissa High Court bench in the state as per the verdict of Supreme Court, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday made a U-turn and clarified the matter is still under consideration of the government.

Making a statement in the House before commencement of zero hour, the chief minister said that the reply given in this regard on Monday was based on the observation of the Supreme Court.

“The issue of setting up a bench of the Orissa High Court in western Odisha is under consideration of the government. The government is committed to delivery of speedy justice to the people and take it to their doorstep,” Majhi said.

In a written reply to a question from BJD MLA Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo on Monday, the chief minister had informed the Assembly that as per Supreme Court verdict, there was no justification in having a bench of the Orissa High Court in any part of the state. The apex court had ruled that the demand for a high court bench had become obsolete with passage of time and advancement of technology.

The chief minister’s clarification, however, did not satisfy Singh Deo. The Balangir MLA said the chief minister should give an assurance to the House that a bench of the HC will be set up and also announce a timeline for it. Balangir has the first right for a permanent bench since it had one in the pre-Independence era, he said.