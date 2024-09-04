Odisha government to take apt decision on collecting tax from mineral-bearing land: Minister

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Tuesday said it will take rational steps in the best interest of the state so far as implementation of the Supreme Court judgment on powers of states to levy tax on mineral-bearing land is concerned.

Replying to the demand for grants of Steel and Mines department in the Assembly, ministerBihuti Bhusan Jena said the then BJD-BJP coalition government had enacted the Orissa Rural Infrastructure and Socio-Economic Development (ORISED) Act, 2004 to augment the revenue of the state for undertaking development of infrastructure, education and socioeconomic progress of rural and mining areas.

Accordingly, the state government had framed rules under the Act in 2005. As per the rules, the state government was supposed to levy tax on the annual value of a mineral-bearing land for carrying out mining operations in a financial year.

Challenging the legislation, public sector company NALCO and several others moved the Orissa High Court in 2005. The high court in its December 5, 2005 order struck down the ORISED Act. The state government filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court in 2006.