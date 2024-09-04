Publicise insurance plans for LPG blast victims: Odisha HC

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd to pay within two months ex gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh to one Sushant Behera, who sustained injuries in a LPG cylinder blast.The incident occurred at a house at Khalisahi-Poibadi in Nayagarh’s Dasapalla on September 27, 2021.

While issuing the direction, the single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi, however, observed that the knowledge of insurance coverage, in case of any mishaps that occur due to LPG cylinder blasts, are unknown to thousands of customers. The response mechanism in case of any blast is also not delineated properly by the LPG supplying companies.

“It is, therefore, imperative that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas should issue detailed advisories to the public sector oil companies regarding proper generation of public awareness about the provisions of insurance for the victims of gas burns due to LPG cylinder blast and the importance of safety training to the LPG cylinder handling personnel and customers,” Justice Panigrahi said in the judgment officially released on Monday.

The judge said oil marketing companies take comprehensive insurance policy under ‘Public Liability Policy for Oil Industries’ to provide relief to the affected persons in case of LPG-related accidents. But, ignorance about the insurance cover often makes the accident victim or family members lose the benefit of claim.

He asked the Ministry to ensure that the information about the insurance coverage be circulated properly through mass media.