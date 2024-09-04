Special hill gangs & tunnel teams to ensure smooth rail traffic in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has implemented a series of proactive measures on the Kothavalasa-Kirandul (KK) line, crucial for iron ore traffic, to ensure uninterrupted train operations.

Recognising the challenges posed by the valley and hill regions during monsoon, ECoR has formed specialised hill gangs and a dedicated tunnel maintenance team. Over 20 members have already been imparted advanced training at the National Institute of Mountaineering under the Ministry of Defence in Arunachal Pradesh. Another batch of 30 personnel from the engineering, traction and accident relief departments are scheduled to undergo the specialised training at the institute in October.

“The focus is on equipping these teams with new emergency tools and communication systems to swiftly address any disruption, particularly in sensitive areas along the KK line,” said a railway official.

The ECoR has also introduced a new track material relief train on an experimental basis in the Boddavara-Borraguhalu ghat section to further enhance track maintenance capabilities.

Positioned at Shrungaravarapukota station in Andhra Pradesh, this train complements the existing facility at Araku and is equipped with essential tools such as proclain, compressors and pneumatic breakers. “It will significantly reduce response times in case of boulder obstructions or other track-related emergencies,” the official said.

Adding to the safety measures, a new flying squad, outfitted with hydraulic rerailing equipment and essential materials, has been deployed at Araku. This squad will handle emergencies swiftly, ensuring minimal disruption to train operations. Besides, emergency communication sockets at both ends of all tunnels and inside longer tunnels on the KK line have also been installed.