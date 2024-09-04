Odisha: Villages reject cremation of 18-year-old, last rites performed 40 km away

SAMBALPUR: In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old murder victim was cremated 40 km away from her ancestral place within Rairakhol police limits after residents of two villages refused to allow her last rites at their cremation grounds over a superstitious belief.

Tension prevailed in Sahebi and nearby Jharbeda villages after residents opposed cremation at their respective burial grounds allegedly claiming that cremation of a ‘rape victim’ would invite bad luck to the villages.

Following the ruckus, the 18-year-old girl’s last rites were conducted at the crematorium in Rairakhol NAC on Tuesday, two days after her body was found. The cremation was held in presence of her family members and district administration officials.

The body of the deceased was brought to Rairakhol sub-divisional hospital from VIMSAR, Burla on Monday after autopsy. However, when the family was planning for cremation, they faced strong resistance from the villagers of Sahebi. Subsequently, the family went to Jharbeda village but faced a similar situation. Though police intervened and discussed with the villagers, the latter could not be convinced.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Prasanta Meher said, “People of both the villages were reluctant to allow her cremation and giving multiple baseless reasons to strengthen their claims. Hence, we brought the body to Rairakhol for cremation. Though there was a mild tension, the situation is now under control.”