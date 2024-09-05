Kumbharasahi idol makers in Odisha sculpt on amid challenges

KENDRAPARA: Ahead of Ganesh Puja, Vishwakarma Puja, and Durga Puja, the potters of Kumbharasahi, on the outskirts of Kendrapara town, are immersed in a whirlwind of activity. Their small thatched houses are filled with earthen idols, each meticulously crafted to celebrate the upcoming festivals.

As the streets of Kumbharasahi, often referred to as the village of potters, come alive, Hemant Behera, 52, a seasoned potter with three decades of experience, is busy crafting an idol. “All my family members are involved in this art of making earthen idols,” he explains while adding final touches to a Ganesh idol. “With Ganesh Puja on September 7 and Vishwakarma Puja on 17 September, our days are packed with work.”

Kumbharasahi is home to around 40 families dedicated to this traditional craft.

Ashok Behera, 65, reminisces, “Our family has been making clay images for festivals like Durga Puja and Ganesh Puja for generations. Decades ago, over 120 families were engaged in this art. Now, only about 40 families remain, and fewer are solely dependent on this work.”

Despite the dwindling numbers, the artisans are hopeful. “We still have many unsold Ganesh idols, but the rush usually comes in the last two days before the festival,” says Bharat Behera, 64. Schools, colleges, and local clubs have already started purchasing the idols for their celebrations.

However, the art of idol-making has been facing challenges. The seasonal nature of the business and a lack of interest among younger generations have led to a shortage of skilled labour. “Many young people in our families are no longer interested in continuing this tradition,” laments Jagannath Behera, 65. “We are struggling to find new artisans to pass on our skills.”

As these traditional artisans work tirelessly to meet the festive demand, the future of this age-old craft remains uncertain.