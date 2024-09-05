Odisha agriculture minister’s home-grown dragon fruits find Dubai market

BHUBANESWAR: Dragon fruits, grown organically in the farm fields of Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo at Patnagarh in Balangir district, have been exported to Dubai. Four quintals of the fruit were shipped by VeloExim in what is considered the first ever export of the dragon fruits from the state.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the Directorate of Horticulture with support from Palladium India as the technical assistance unit of the farmer producer organisations (FPOs) facilitated the export.

The export variety of dragon fruits, known for their vibrant red flesh and superior size were cultivated using organic farming practices. Despite the quality, it was not in demand in the local market leading to low prices, ranging from Rs 120 to Rs 160 per kg.

Singh Deo, also the Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Minister, appreciated the collaboration with APEDA and its significant impact on the state’s agricultural exports. The minister took up dragon fruit farming on an area of around seven acres during Covid pandemic in 2021 after researching about the market requirements and procedures to cultivate it organically. Now, after around three years, the first stock has been exported to Dubai.