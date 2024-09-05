Odisha agriculture minister’s home-grown dragon fruits find Dubai market

BHUBANESWAR: Dragon fruits, grown organically in the farm fields of Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo at Patnagarh in Balangir district, have been exported to Dubai. Four quintals of the fruit were shipped by VeloExim in what is considered the first ever export of the dragon fruits from the state.
The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the Directorate of Horticulture with support from Palladium India as the technical assistance unit of the farmer producer organisations (FPOs) facilitated the export.
The export variety of dragon fruits, known for their vibrant red flesh and superior size were cultivated using organic farming practices. Despite the quality, it was not in demand in the local market leading to low prices, ranging from Rs 120 to Rs 160 per kg.
Singh Deo, also the Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Minister, appreciated the collaboration with APEDA and its significant impact on the state’s agricultural exports. The minister took up dragon fruit farming on an area of around seven acres during Covid pandemic in 2021 after researching about the market requirements and procedures to cultivate it organically. Now, after around three years, the first stock has been exported to Dubai.
“There is a huge demand for fruits and vegetables grown in an organic way. Organic dragon fruits have shown tremendous benefits for cancer patients and been effective in reducing blood pressure and managing sugar levels,” he said and hoped that these fresh and organic products will reach every household, contributing to better health outcomes.
Not only mangoes, vegetables and fruit crops like dragon fruit, produced in Odisha, have now gained the recognition they deserve and are being sold with around 100 per cent incremental price value in the international market.
Founder of VeloExim Amlan Patnaik said dragon fruit is a high-value product. “Though several countries produce it, the variety produced in India has high demand in Dubai. Since quality matters in exports, we are facilitating FPOs and manufacturing units that are producing quality commodities,” he said.
Associate Director of Palladium Biswajit Behera said after mangoes, cashew nuts and vegetables like pointed gourd, bitter gourd and lady’s finger, dragon fruit has reached the global market. Products from several districts of Odisha have been exported to seven different countries across the globe since the export journey began in May, he added. Sources said the export initiative has elevated the cost of the fruit fetching a price of Rs 250 to Rs 260 per kg in the international market.