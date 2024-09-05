Odisha leaves national average behind in road accidents

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s efforts in road safety may have received appreciation from the Centre but accident-related fatalities continue to be a major concern for the state government.
According to latest data released by the Transport department, Odisha reports an average 16 road deaths every day. The rate of severity (number of people killed per 100 accidents) is an alarming 47 per cent against the national average of 37 per cent.
As many as 47,000 people have died in road accidents in the state in last 10 years, accounting for around 3.2 per cent of the fatalities in the country. In 2023, the toll was 5,739, so far the highest.
This year too, there is no let up as 2,657 people have died in 5,360 accidents till May. Worryingly, 63 per cent people succumbed to injuries for not wearing helmets, and Ganjam recorded the maximum fatalities.
Rural Odisha records 63.1 per cent of accidents
Rural Odisha recorded a whopping 63.1 per cent of accidents and 67.7 per cent of deaths last year as compared to 36.9 pc and 32.3 per cent in urban areas respectively. Reckless and drunken driving, illegal parking of vehicles and non-adherence to traffic rules are some of the reasons behind the casualties.
“Statistics indicate neither enforcement is stringent nor steps taken to save lives post accidents are adequate in rural areas. Lack of proper signage and street lighting complicates safe road usage. This is particularly dangerous in rural areas where infrastructure, especially medical facilities, lags behind urban areas,” said a Transport department official.
Acknowledging Odisha’s ‘SuVahak’ initiative for curbing accidents, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari recently stressed the importance of maintaining proper road engineering to prevent accidents. He urged states to adopt modern technology to ensure transparency and efficiency.
Transport commissioner Amitabh Thakur said the state transport authority is working diligently towards reducing road accidents. “The award motivates us to continue our efforts. Based on the valuable suggestions of the union minister, we will strive to enhance our road safety measures,” he said.
Meanwhile, concerned over rising road fatalities, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja has directed ramping up of enforcement of traffic regulations. He also called for steps to ensure accident victims are provided timely treatment. It was also decided to rope in institutes of national repute to strategise remedial actions to reduce deaths.