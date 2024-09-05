Odisha leaves national average behind in road accidents

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s efforts in road safety may have received appreciation from the Centre but accident-related fatalities continue to be a major concern for the state government.

According to latest data released by the Transport department, Odisha reports an average 16 road deaths every day. The rate of severity (number of people killed per 100 accidents) is an alarming 47 per cent against the national average of 37 per cent.

As many as 47,000 people have died in road accidents in the state in last 10 years, accounting for around 3.2 per cent of the fatalities in the country. In 2023, the toll was 5,739, so far the highest.

This year too, there is no let up as 2,657 people have died in 5,360 accidents till May. Worryingly, 63 per cent people succumbed to injuries for not wearing helmets, and Ganjam recorded the maximum fatalities.