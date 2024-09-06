Body of Odisha youth found in canal, family alleges murder

JAJPUR: The body of a youth, who had been missing for the last two days, was recovered from Sagadia canal near a stone crusher unit in Rathia village within Dharmasala police limits on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Rudra Prasad Behera (17), son of Narahari Behera of Abhayapur village. Rudra’s family alleged he was murdered as his body bore some injury marks.

Sources said Rudra who was a Plus Two student, went missing on September 3. As his family could not trace him after a frantic search, they filed a missing persons’ complaint at Dharmasala police station on Wednesday.

Rudra’s body was found floating in Sagadia canal near a stone crusher unit in Rathia in the morning. On being informed, personnel of Dharmasala police rushed to the spot, fished out the body and initiated an investigation. Rudra’s family members identified his body.

Narahari alleged his son was murdered and his body dumped into the canal.

While preliminary investigation hints the youth was killed over a love affair, police said they are investigating the matter.

“We have detained two persons in connection with the incident and are interrogating them thoroughly. We have sent the body for postmortem and are waiting for the report. The exact reason of the death can be ascertained after receiving the report,” said a senior police officer.