Odisha MP Sujeet Kumar resigns from Rajya Sabha, BJD expels him from party

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Friday expelled its Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar for "anti-party activities", soon after he tendered his resignation from the Upper House of Parliament.

The opposition BJD said Kumar has "let down the party"which sent him to the Rajya Sabha.

In an order, BJD president and former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik said that Kumar has also let the aspirations of people of Kalahandi down.