Odisha: Murder accused recreates crime scene in village

SAMBALPUR: A 28-year-old man, accused of killing a girl in Sahebi village within Rairakhol police limits, was brought on remand to the spot to recreate the crime scene.

The accused, Hari Behera, was taken on a two-day remand by police and taken to the village where he recreated the crime scene in the presence of ASP Albinus Kerketta, Rairakhol SDPO Prasanta Kumar Meher, IIC Sabita Lata Sethi, tehsildar Amar Dungdung, residents of Sahebi, Naktideul and nearby villages. At least two platoons were police personnel were deployed at the spot to maintain order.

Following the crime scene recreation by Behera, police ascertained he after committing the crime near the village pond, dumped the body in a forest nearby. Police also seized a black underskirt, belonging to the victim, from the accused.

Kerketta said, “The accused has been brought on remand till Saturday morning for further investigation into the case. During crime scene recreation, certain evidences were collected from the spot of murder as well as the forest where he had dumped the body. Some evidences were also collected from house of the accused. However, no evidence has been found that establishes rape of the victim.”

Sources at VIMSAR informed there were no external or internal injuries on the body of the victim. She perhaps died of drowning after falling unconscious.

Moreover, the body had swelled up due to decomposition, said sources.