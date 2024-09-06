Three workers choke to death in septic tank near Odisha's Cuttack

CUTTACK: In a tragic incident, three labourers died of asphyxiation in a newly constructed septic tank on the premise of an apartment near Trisulia on Friday.

The incident took place at about 10:30 am when one of the three construction workers went in to remove the centering of the under-construction septic tank of Dian Apartment at Naranpada.

The tank was over 20 ft deep. When the labourer started to feel suffocated, the other two went into the tank to rescue him. All three labourers are said to have been choked to death due to poor ventilation inside the tank before help could arrive.

On being informed, fire service personnel rushed to the spot and rescued them by wearing self-contained breathing apparatus. All three rescued labourers were sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital where doctors pronounced them dead.

Though the identity of the deceased labourers is yet to be ascertained, they are all said to belong to West Bengal.