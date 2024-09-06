Two teachers from south Odisha were honoured by President Droupadi Murmu

BERHAMPUR: Two teachers from Kalahandi and Rayagada district were conferred National Teachers’ Award by President Droupadi Murmu at a glittering ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday.

The awardees are Santosh Kumar Kar and Dwiti Chandra Sahu. Kar, posted at Jaya Durga High School at Narla Road in Kalahandi is credited with developed 200 hands-on teaching and learning materials to make science concepts easy to understand and engaging. Kar is also proficient in ICT and assists his colleagues in the use of smart boards, e-content and computers. The teacher promotes science education through a club and his school features a mini-nursery where 1,000 saplings are germinated and given away free of cost to institutions for plantation. He was selected for the award for his outstanding contribution to education and nation building.

Similarly, Sahu, a teacher at government high school in remote Billesu of Rayagada district has integrated ICT into his classroom without relying on electricity or internet. His initiatives include developing educational games, a YouTube channel and soft copies of PDF content.

In order to support bilingual education, he utilises tribal language dictionaries and bilingual storybooks in Odia and Kovi. For teaching arithmetic, Sahu uses marbles and employs flash cards for creative learning. He has also introduced ‘Funday’ Saturdays through Parimal Pathshala and launched ‘Pitara Shikshan Pedi,’ which uses recycled materials for making low-cost educational tools. Additionally, he has established a school cooperative store, a tribal museum, an MLE reading corner and a craft corner, all designed to enrich student development. The award carries a certificate of merit, Rs 50,000 in cash and a silver medal.