Heavy rain alert in Odisha after low pressure triggered in Bay of Bengal

BHUBANESWAR: The low pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal on Thursday is likely to trigger rains at many places in Odisha for next six days.

It is likely to move northwards and intensify into a depression and subsequently, move west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal, adjoining north Odisha, Jharkhand and adjoining north Chhattisgarh in next three to four days.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “The system will trigger light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity in many parts of the state between Saturday and Thursday.” Heavy rainfall is expected to occur in parts of the state, including the coastal districts, in next four days.

SOA’s Centre for Environment and Climate said the system is expected to lie over northwest Bay of Bengal on Saturday evening and intensify into a depression a day later.

The remnants of typhoon Yagi over South China Sea are expected to merge with the system over West Bengal and Jharkhand on September 10 or 11, leading to the formation of a deep depression on land, it said.

In wake of the anticipated rainfall activity, the Special Relief Commissioner’s office has directed district collectors to remain prepared to handle any emergency situation.