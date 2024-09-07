IT services will drive $1.5 trillion economy goal of Odisha: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services will play a crucial role in Odisha becoming a 1.5 trillion dollar economy by 2047.

Inaugurating new operations centres of four leading IT companies - Chubb Business Services, Integreon Managed Solutions, Bourntec Solutions and Secuodsoft Technologies - the chief minister said establishment of these firms reflects the growing confidence in Odisha’s business environment, robust infrastructure and skilled workforce.

“Each of the companies brings its unique expertise to the region, contributing to the overall economic development and employment landscape of Odisha. Together, these four centres are expected to create employment of more than 2,000 in the state in the next three years,” he said.

Majhi said, “We have set the target to make Odisha a USD 500 billion economy by 2036 and a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2047. IT/ITeS and the larger services sector will play a key role in helping us achieve these targets.”

Chubb Business Services is the Indian arm of Chubb Limited, a global leader in insurance and risk engineering services. While Integreon Managed Solutions is a provider of legal and business outsourced services supporting global clients with legal compliance, business intelligence and creative design services, Bourntec Solutions is a leading provider of IT management, technology advisory and IT strategy consulting.

Secuodsoft Technologies is recognised for its contributions to web applications, IT infrastructure and product development.

Minister for Electronics & IT Mukesh Mahaling, principal secretary Vishal Dev, Integreon CEO Subroto Mukerji, Chubb CEO Mohan Narayanaswamy, Secuodsoft CMD Sibasis Mohanty and Bourntec director Amit Behera were present on the occasion.