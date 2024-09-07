Odisha poised to be a hub of petrochemicals: Union minister Anupriya Patel

BHUBANESWAR: Union minister of state for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel on Friday said Odisha is poised to become a major hub for chemicals and petrochemicals due to its skilled manpower and strategic coastal location.

Speaking at a conference ahead of IndiaChem-2024 organised by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers in partnership with FICCI, she said Odisha offers vast opportunities for manufacturing, employment, and exports in the petrochemical sector.

“The petrochemical sector, currently valued at USD 220 billion, is projected to surpass USD 1 trillion by 2047. Gujarat, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh will play pivotal roles. The government’s focus on boosting intra-country manufacturing and reducing import dependence will further propel this growth,” she said.

State minister for Industries, Sampad Charan Swain discussed the transformative impact of the industrial policies and incentives for the petrochemicals sector.

The IndiaChem-2024 summit will be held at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai from October 17 to 19.

Chief secretary Manoj Ahuja, joint secretary of Chemicals and Fertilisers Deepankar Aron and chairman of FICCI Odisha Pankaj Satija also spoke.