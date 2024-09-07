Queues, confusion, rumour: 'Subhadra chaos' continues in Odisha

Long queues of women, some holding their babies and a few with their spouses, have become a common sight across the state. The state government’s much-touted Subhadra scheme and the need to link the beneficiaries’ Aadhaar details with their phone numbers has led to a frenzy that refuses to die down even after several clarifications were issued by ministers and officials recently. The rumour that applications for the scheme can be submitted till September 17 has only added fuel to the chaos.

In Sambalpur, the main post office witnessed long queues yet again on Friday as women in large numbers, many with babies in tow and accompanied by their husbands, lined up outside the Aadhaar service counter, anxiously waiting for their turn to update their Aadhaar details hoping to avail the benefits of Subhadra Yojana. The scene was a repeat of what has been unfolding for the last three days in Sambalpur as well as other districts of Odisha.

The flagship scheme of the state government has sparked an unnecessary rush among the public to ensure that their Aadhaar cards are updated and linked with their mobile numbers. However, the urgency is unwarranted, deputy chief minister Prativa Parida had clarified earlier this week. She had said Aadhaar linking is not a requirement for eligibility and there is no deadline for applying for the scheme. Despite the assurances, the lack of proper outreach and communication has left many residents confused, leading to chaotic scenes at both government-run post offices and private common service centres (CSCs).

In Malkangiri, collector Ashish Ishwar Patil said Aadhaar linkage with mobile number is not needed to apply for Subhadra scheme as Aadhaar can be validated through biometric system. Further no deadline to apply for benefits under Subhadra Yojona has been fixed and women beneficiaries aged between 21 and 60 years can apply at the nearest seva kendras. Special camps have been set up in every block and urban area for correction of Aadhaar. Similarly, special arrangements have also been made for PVTG Bonda and Didyai community women. He said a Subhadra Rath will be launched on Saturday to disseminate information on the scheme.