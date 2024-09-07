RIR Power Electronics to set up first semiconductor unit in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Friday took a significant step towards its goal of becoming a semiconductor hub of the country with the groundbreaking of the first silicon carbide manufacturing facility to be set up by RIR Power Electronics at EMC Park, Infovalley here.

Taking part in the ceremony, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the facility will be the beginning of Odisha’s foray into the forefront of global electronics market.

Majhi said, the facility will not only produce state-of-the-art electronics but also open up a wealth of opportunities for the talented youth of the state, providing them with avenues in cutting-edge technology.

“The semiconductor facility is another notable step in our ongoing journey to make Odisha a leading semiconductor hub of India. It will attract skilled professionals, foster local innovation, drive economic growth and further solidify Odisha’s position as one of the most promising destinations for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing in the country,” he said.

Promoters of the company Harshad Mehta and Bhavna H Mehta said RIR Power Electronics has invested heavily in cutting-edge technology, skilled manpower and sustainable practices to ensure that the facility adheres to global standards of manufacturing excellence. This project is expected to contribute significantly to India’s mission of becoming a self-reliant hub for semiconductor production.

RIR’s products are sold internationally, across North America, Europe and Asia for use in sectors such as railways, defence, power, transportation, aerospace and sustainable energy, they said.

The new facility of RIR with a total investment of approximately `620 crore over three years marks a significant step for Odisha’s entry into the power electronics industry.

It will create over 500 new jobs across various levels, from research and development to factory operations, providing large-scale employment opportunities, official sources said.

It will enhance the industrial landscape of the state by implementing best practices and fostering development of advanced technologies while building a skilled and diverse workforce.

Principal secretary Industry Hemant Sharma, principal secretary Electronics and Information Technology Vishal Dev, E&IT special secretary Manas Panda, director IIT-Bhubaneswar Shreepad Karmalkar and senior officials of the company were present.