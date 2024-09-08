Insurance firm officials inspect containers on Satabhaya beach in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: Officials of a Kolkata-based insurance company along with employees of a shipping company inspected two shipping containers at Satabhaya beach within Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary on Saturday.

The two massive containers of a sunken ship, filled with household goods, were washed ashore on Satabhaya beach on September 2. The containers were being carried by MV ITT Puma, a cargo vessel registered in Mumbai, which was en route to Port Blair from Kolkata and sank on August 26. “After receiving the Forest department’s nod, we inspected the containers at the beach. The containers were empty as locals took away the goods in them,” said an official of ITT Lines Pvt Ltd, which owns the vessel. The vessel which was carrying 20 containers sank around 90 nautical mines south of Sagar Island in West Bengal.