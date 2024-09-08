Odisha: Thieves drill hole in IOCL pipeline, steal oil

PARADIP: Despite deployment of CISF personnel and an in-built automatic alert system in the Indian Oil pipeline, thieves drilled a hole in it at an isolated located in Bauriapalanda within Paradip model police limits.

The 5-km long pipeline supplies oil from the jetty at Paradip port to IOCL depot, which has a four-line system and is highly vulnerable to oil theft. Thieves drilled into the pipeline and stole approximately 250 litres of oil and managed to flee despite presence of security personnel on Friday night.

The incident was detected through the automatic alert system installed in the pipeline. On receiving the alert, a team from Indian Oil was dispatched to locate the leakage and prevent any potential hazard. The thieves abandoned several oil-filled barrels as the alert was sounded. The incident has emerged as a cause of concern for locals who fear mishaps caused by oil theft. They alleged a well-organised racket is involved in repeated theft of oil from the pipeline. The thieves are probably aware of security personnel’s movement in the area.

Indian Oil’s marketing manager, Somyaranjan Gochhayat, lodged an FIR with the Paradip model police station regarding the theft. IIC Suchitra Birya Das said the stolen oil barrels were seized from the spot. “Investigation is on and no arrests have been made so far,” he said.