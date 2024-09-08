OHPC to set up pump storage project near Odisha's Balimela

MALKANGIRI: Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) Limited, will set up a 500 MW solar-based pumped storage project (PSP) in the vicinity of Balimela hydroelectric station.

The PSP will generate 1,095 million units (MU) power as part of Odisha Renewable Energy Policy which provides multiple incentives including provision of Viability Gap Funding (VGF) to promote pumped storage projects in the state. The solar based project will have two units, each with capacity of generating 250 MW power. At present, the Balimela Hydro Electric Project (HEP) generates 510 MW power.

The hydro-electric project at Balimela is capable of producing average annual energy output of 1,183 MU. At present, OHPC is preparing a detailed project report (DPR) to construct a 500 MW (2 x 250 MW) PSP at Kharika Jhora Nala, located in the vicinity of Balimela town. The proposed Balimela PSP will utilise the existing Balimela reservoir as an upper reservoir and a new lower reservoir will be constructed at Kharika Jhora Nala, and it will be used to store water for pumping it to the upper reservoir in a closed cycle operation, Bhubaneswar-based OHPC Limited corporate office director (operations) Asish Kumar Mohanty told The New Indian Express.

The proposed PSP will have an underground powerhouse located near the lower reservoir at Kharika Jhora Nala, equipped with two vertical-axis reversible-type francis hydroelectric units having capacity of 250 MW each.

The pre-feasibility report of Balimela PSP was prepared by OHPC through THDC India Ltd, a consultancy service provider. Water and Power Consultancy Services( WAPCOS) Limited has been engaged for preparing the DPR for the project.

Mohanty said the topographical survey, surface geological mapping and hydrology study has been completed. A geotechnical investigation to access the rock quality is underway.