Ban on laser lights and fire guns during Durga Puja in Odisha's Cuttack

CUTTACK: After imposing restriction on playing DJ music during the immersion processions, the Cuttack district administration has now banned use of laser lights and fire guns in the city during Durga Puja beginning October 9.

The decision was taken at a preparatory meeting of the Cuttack Mahanagar Shanti Committee for peaceful celebration of Durga Puja in the city on Sunday.

Cuttack collector Dattaraya Bhausaheb Shinde said, “Keeping in view that laser lights affect people’s vision, the district administration has urged office-bearers of all 175 puja committees to refrain from using such beams and opt for simple illumination during the immersion procession on October 14. This apart, use of fire guns during the ceremony has also been banned to prevent fire accidents.”

A senior official of the district administration said office-bearers of all puja committees also promised to ensure that there will be no consumption of liquor during the festival.

Among others, police commissioner Sanjeeb Panda, DCP-cum-DIGP Prakash R, Cuttack Mahanagar Shanti Committee president Bhikari Das, secretary Debendra Sahu, MLAs Sofia Firdous, Souvik Biswal and Prakash Sethi were present in the meeting.

Earlier during the Durga Puja preparatory meeting of the Cuttack Purbanchal Shanti Committee, Commissionerate Police had imposed ban on DJ music and liquor during the immersion ceremony.