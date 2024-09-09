BJD govt gave false assurances to women of Odisha, says minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra

BARIPADA: The previous BJD government, during its 24 year rule in the state gave false assurances to women and played with their emotions, said Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra.

Speaking at an event to mark 16th International Literacy Day, organised by Maa Ambika Women’s Federation here on Sunday, he said no steps were taken by the BJD government to ensure welfare and development of women in the state. Several schemes meant for women were executed by middlemen who misappropriated funds while the beneficiaries were deprived of their benefits.

The minister said the Subhadra Yojana is a flagship initiative meant for welfare of women. Sharpening his attack on BJD, he said the previous government implemented the 5T principle to misappropriate crores of rupees and nobody dared object to the irregularities in fear of the former 5T secretary. Describing the 5T as five Tangias (a sharp weapon), he said if any BJD leader brought up any issue pertaining to the principle, he/she was slaughtered by the weapon.

“The BJP government has planned several initiatives for development of women and Subhadra Yojana is the perfect example of this,” Mahapatra said, adding his department will soon enhance the capacity of the convention hall in Baripada town from 1,500 to 2,000.

The minister said he has directed officers of his department to visit Baripada, Rairangpur, Udala and Karanjia to inspect ongoing development work. Mayurbhanj MP Naba Charan Majhi also spoke on the state government’s initiatives for welfare of women.

President of Maa Ambika Women’s Federation Sabitri Rout, social worker Sarat Chandra Nayak, district education officer Purnachandra Sethy, district information and public relations officer (DIPRO) Abinash Azad Pani along with other members of the outfit were among those present.