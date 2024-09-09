DoNER minister commits to promote goodwill between Odisha and West Bengal

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when the Odisha-West Bengal relationship has touched a low point, Union minister of state for Education and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Sukanta Majumdar has assured to work for enhancing cooperation and establishing peace and cordial ties between the people of both the states.

Majumdar, who was on a day-long visit to the state, on Saturday called on Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and discussed various avenues for collaboration, particularly in the fields of education, cultural exchange, and socio-economic development.

Majumdar expressed his commitment to working closely with the Odisha government to promote mutual prosperity and harmony between the neighbouring states. The discussion also underscored the importance of historical and cultural ties that bind the two states with a shared vision for promoting peace and unity.

The Union minister highlighted the need for collaborative efforts to ensure better education infrastructure, exchange programmes between educational institutions, and initiatives aimed at improving connectivity between the two states. He emphasised that the cooperation between Odisha and West Bengal would serve as a model for inter-state relations across the country.

Appreciating Majumdar’s proactive approach, Majhi stressed the need for maintaining a peaceful and harmonious atmosphere between the citizens of the two states. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ties and working together for the welfare and progress of their people.