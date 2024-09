BHUBANESWAR/DHENKANAL: In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old mentally challenged woman was allegedly gangraped by several men for months at an abandoned building in Dhenkanal district’s Bhapur village.

Police arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in the crime. They were identified as Babuli Naik (40), Biranchi Moharana (32), Abinash Parida (24) and Jiban Parida (27), all from Mahulapunji village within Sadar police limits.

Initial investigation revealed the victim’s father was also mentally-challenged and they were living near the staircase of the abandoned building. The culprits took advantage of the vulnerability of the father-daughter duo and raped her for about a year.

It is suspected that at least six to seven persons were involved in the heinous crime. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the other accused.

Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida expressed shock at the incident. Taking to her X handle, she said the SP has been instructed to initiate stringent action against the culprits.

The shocking details emerged when locals noticed the woman was pregnant and informed the staff of the Sakhi centre. Dhenkanal Sadar police station was alerted following which a case was registered and four accused nabbed.

Police said the woman, six months pregnant, revealed before them details of the crime and the accused. “As soon as we received information, we rushed to the village. While four of the accused have been arrested, the rest will be nabbed soon,” said Sadar police station IIC Deepak Lenka.

He said the victim was taken to the district headquarters hospital where she underwent a medical check-up. She has been accommodated at a short stay centre.

Considering the sensitivity of the matter, a DSP rank officer has been directed to investigate it under the supervision of the SP.

Sources said the woman also has a brother who works at some other place.

Activist Jayant Kumar Das also lodged a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission in connection with the incident. The rights panel has taken cognizance of the complaint.