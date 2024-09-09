Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi launches Kisan Yojana, to benefit Rs 46 lakh farmers

SAMBALPUR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday rolled out the CM-Kisan Yojana which will benefit around 46 lakh farmers of the state, including the landless. Under the flagship programme, whose launch marked the Nuakhai festival, the government will spend Rs 925 crore.

Launching the scheme at the auditorium of GM university here in presence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a host of other ministers, Majhi said eligible farmers will receive Rs 4,000 in two phases through direct benefit transfer. While the first instalment of Rs 2,000 was disbursed on Nuakhai, the remaining Rs 2,000 will be given on Akshaya Tritiya.

The scheme will benefit farmers who had remained out of the ambit of PM-Kisan Yojana. Majhi said the landless farmers will get Rs 12,500 every year in three instalments under the CM-Kisan Yojana. Of the 46 lakhs beneficiaries who received the assistance on the day, 82,666 were from Sambalpur.

“Since Nuakhai also marks the beginning of Rabi season, the state government decided it would be the most appropriate time to disburse the benefits of the CM-Kisan Yojana,” he said. Not just for farmers, a scheme is also being implemented to support their children’s education through Krushi Vidya Nidhi Yojna. Under the scheme, scholarships will be given to children of CM-Kisan beneficiaries for pursuing higher technical education, the chief minister said.