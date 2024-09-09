Odisha man’s body found floating in canal, family cries murder

JAGATSINGHPUR: The body of a 48-year-old man was found in a canal at Chandpur village within Biridi police limits on Sunday .

The deceased, Deepak Bhoi had gone missing on Friday night after he left home to link his wife’s Aadhaar details with her mobile number as is required to apply for Subhadra Yojana.

Sources said Deepak had left for the Mo Seva Kendra in the village and did not return home till late at night. Initially his family presumed he was waiting in queue. However, when he did not return the next morning, his family searched for him and inquired with his relatives and friends. Even as the search turned futile, Deepak’s phone was switched off.

A few villagers found a body floating in the canal. The body was identified by Deepak’s elder brother. Deepak’s family alleged he was murdered and his body disposed of in the canal.

Deepak’s wife, Sasmita, alleged a few days back, there had been an altercation between her husband and Dillip Bhoi over the repair of the latter’s cell phone. She said since Dillip’s phone had stopped working, Deepak, who was unemployed, tried to repair it. However, Deepak’s effort did not bear fruit and irked over it, he threw away the device. An enraged Dillip and his mother then went to Deepak’s house and demanded compensation for the damage.

The mother-son duo threatened to kill Deepak if he did not pay, said Sasmita, who lodged an FIR at Biridi police station alleging her husband was killed by Dilip.