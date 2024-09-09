Odisha police begin probe into workers’ death

CUTTACK: Two days after three workers from West Bengal allegedly died of asphyxiation inside a under-construction septic tank on the premises of a newly-built Dian Apartment complex at Naranpada near Trisulia, Barang police on Sunday launched a probe into the incident.

A case under 106(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered basing on the FIR lodged by J Alam, a relative of one of the deceased workers Abu Tahir Alli. The other two deceased persons are SK Almin and Krishna Kishore Sarkar.

Barang IIC Biswa Ranjan Nayak said police are questioning the contractor and authorities of the construction company. “We are awaiting the postmortem report to ascertain whether the deaths occurred owing to lack of oxygen or presence of any harmful gas inside the tank,” he added.

Meanwhile, district labour officials have also launched a parallel investigation into the incident. They are trying to ascertain the number of workers engaged for the work and if the contractor was authorised to supply manpower.

“A contractor has to register the workers and submit their details to district labour office before engaging them in the construction work. We are also verifying whether adequate safety measures were put in place for the workers and also if the standard operating procedure (SOP) was followed,” said an official of the district labour office.