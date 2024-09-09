Two girls escape from one-stop centre in Odisha

JAGATSINGHPUR: Two minor girls, who were accommodated temporarily at the one stop centre (Sakhi centre) here escaped by breaking open a window recently.

Sources said, while one of the girls, aged 16, of Jagatpur in Cuttack district was rescued, the other is still missing. The girls were kidnapped and rescued by police who accommodated them at the one-stop centre. The girl from Jagatpur was placed before the child welfare committee and later transferred to the centre before being returned to her family. She was accommodated along with the other girl from Erasama at the centre on September 2.

During their stay at the centre, the girls planned their escape and succeeded on September 5, when the security guard and other staff were asleep. Centre administration Menka Singh then lodged an FIR the next day. Sources said the counsellors at the centre had tried their best to return the girls to their families.

However, the father of the girl from Jagatpur and the mother of the one from Erasama refused to take them back as they had a history of fleeing their homes with boys. Jagatsinghpur IIC Gokul Ranjan Dash said as the girls are minor, a kidnapping case has been filed and a search is on to trace the girl from Erasama.

The OSC provides psychological and counselling support to individuals affected by violence, including women and girls under 18.

The centre offers temporary shelter and support for women and girls who have experienced various forms of violence.