Unique traditions, customs and ceremonies in Odisha's Kalahandi

BHAWANIPATNA: Nuakhai, the vibrant harvest festival, was celebrated on Sunday with its unique traditions across the district. The festival, which begins on the first day of Bhadraba Sukla and continues until Dussehra, unfolds in various phases, each marked by distinctive customs and ceremonies.

On the day, residents of Bhawanipatna and surrounding areas observed Nuakhai with traditional fervour. The day began with families gathering for a mass celebration, which included offering Nabanna (new rice) to local deities before partaking in the feast at home. The festivities continued with social gatherings where juniors paid their respects to seniors, who in turn bestowed their blessings. As evening approached, villages came alive with cultural programmes and folk dances.

Earlier in the week, on the first day of Bhadraba Sukla, Nuakhai was observed in Bahadurpada and Patharla.

In an interesting twist, Nuakhai will be celebrated again on Bhadraba Sukla Dasami, five days after Rusi Panchami in Bhawanipatna, Lanjigarh, Jaipatna, M Rampur, Thuamul Rampur, and parts of Kasipur (now in Rayagada district).

Additionally, on Mahanabami, members of the royal family will participate in the Nabanna ceremony after offering Nabanna to deity Budharaja at his temple, located within the Manikeswari temple complex in Bhawanipatna. The Budharaja temple, which opens exclusively on Maha Astami and Maha Nabami, remains closed for the rest of the year.